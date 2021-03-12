CNN’s Brianna Keilar dropped a lengthy monologue on Friday afternoon, and her target was the juggernaut at the top of Fox News’ ratings: Tucker Carlson, and his recent comments about women in the military.

Keilar played a clip of Carlson’s remarks slamming the development of uniforms for pregnant women and decrying what he viewed as the feminization of the military, as well as the critical response from the Pentagon and other American military officials and veterans.

Carlson tried to frame the “fierce” backlash as partisan, just coming from President Joe Biden’s appointees at the Pentagon, said Keilar, “but that is not what this is,” noting that members of the military “at every level,” veterans, and military spouses rebuked Carlson’s comments “because they are sexist and they are anti-military.”

Navy veteran Kaitlynne Hetrick was enlisted while she was pregnant and called Carlson’s comments “disparaging” and inaccurate, saying that she and other pregnant service members loved their jobs and were dedicated to them. Carlson, she said, was “entitled to his own opinion, but I believe the people who in the Pentagon making these decisions have a lot more insight what our military service members need than someone who’s never served a day in their life.”

Keilar also laid into Carlson for his comments that Biden’s decisions were “weakening” the military. If he really thinks that, she asked, “why is he actively trying to weaken it by denigrating essential members of the armed services for no reason other than that they are women?”

Carlson “wouldn’t know a deployment from a trip to Nantucket, but that’s what he’s doing, maligning service members,” Keilar added.

Regarding the flight suits, body armor, and other uniform pieces designed to fit pregnant women, those were in development before Biden took office. If Carlson had done even “a basic search online for stories” he would have known that, she argued, “but he’s not about the facts.”

“Tucker Carlson’s predictable play would be to make this about free speech,” Keilar continued. “He is free to say whatever the hell he wants. Free to wake up in the morning and figure who he wants to insult and what nutso thing to rant about to get the attention he seems to need.”

Carlson, Keilar said, had the highest rated show on Fox News, so “he is Fox.” She openly questioned whether the Fox News management were really “cool” with their top-rated host speaking this way, and said it seemed like they were actively “Tucker-izing” their programming across the board. Keilar decried the network’s “double standard” in how several of their on-air personalities, including Pete Hegseth, had lobbied for male service members and military contractors to be pardoned for war crimes, but then tolerated these sexist comments attacking women in the military.

“What say you, Fox?” asked Keilar. “You come to the aid of convicted war criminals but denigrate honorable female service members?”

Fox News, Keilar reported, had declined to respond to CNN’s questions on this issue.

“Tucker Carlson’s comments stand out this week because of the two women who just became four-star generals,” Keilar concluded. “You don’t get four-star female generals unless you can keep women in the military. And you can’t do that in big enough numbers unless you make it possible for them to have a family. And the things that come along with having kids. Like child care, and uniforms, and body armor that fits.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

