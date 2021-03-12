comScore Why is Testicles Trending on Twitter?
Why is ‘Testicles’ Trending on Twitter?

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 12th, 2021, 4:12 pm
Twitter Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images

Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images

Why is “testicles” trending on Twitter, you ask? Don’t freak out. It appears to simply be the result of a Twitter user who called on fellow users to replace one word of a movie title with the word “testicles.”

Kayla Chow’s tweet, published on Friday morning, has accumulated nearly 5,000 replies.

On Friday afternoon, the topic trending under politics had accumulated more than 10,000 tweets.

Some users shared their own preferred movie titles:

Twitter users further had plenty of thoughts about the trending word that now appears to have been removed from the top 30 trending list on Twitter.

