Why is “testicles” trending on Twitter, you ask? Don’t freak out. It appears to simply be the result of a Twitter user who called on fellow users to replace one word of a movie title with the word “testicles.”

Kayla Chow’s tweet, published on Friday morning, has accumulated nearly 5,000 replies.

Replace one word in any movie title with “Testicles.” — Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) March 12, 2021

On Friday afternoon, the topic trending under politics had accumulated more than 10,000 tweets.

Some users shared their own preferred movie titles:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Testicles — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) March 12, 2021

Willy Wonka and the Testicles Factory — Cat Daddy 🎸🎼😼🌊 (@JeffMiles8) March 12, 2021

The Wind That Shakes the Testicles https://t.co/EPlQKka9Sm — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 12, 2021

Twitter users further had plenty of thoughts about the trending word that now appears to have been removed from the top 30 trending list on Twitter.

i seriously feel bad for the twitter description guy who has to explain why testicles is trending in politics…honestly i don’t even know why it’s trending pic.twitter.com/Kyz1rvibaR — kallie ✰ (@gaybottomasf) March 12, 2021

Me: I’m an adult, I’m not going to laugh at silly things. *sees testicles trending* Also me: pic.twitter.com/7byjdxPi9C — dailylaney (@DailyLaney) March 12, 2021

All of us pulling up twitter and seeing testicles trending pic.twitter.com/gpZPYnyZGX — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) March 12, 2021

Testicles trending under Politics pic.twitter.com/3BkDV5810M — Bucky Barnes (@ShivamChatak) March 12, 2021

how the fuck are testicles political pic.twitter.com/w5wDMAk9KA — 💜CASSIE💜 (@CassieOfCrayons) March 12, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]