Why is “testicles” trending on Twitter, you ask? Don’t freak out. It appears to simply be the result of a Twitter user who called on fellow users to replace one word of a movie title with the word “testicles.”
Kayla Chow’s tweet, published on Friday morning, has accumulated nearly 5,000 replies.
Replace one word in any movie title with “Testicles.”
On Friday afternoon, the topic trending under politics had accumulated more than 10,000 tweets.
Some users shared their own preferred movie titles:
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Testicles
Willy Wonka and the Testicles Factory
The Wind That Shakes the Testicles https://t.co/EPlQKka9Sm
Sixteen Testicles https://t.co/HThO180FTD
Twitter users further had plenty of thoughts about the trending word that now appears to have been removed from the top 30 trending list on Twitter.
i seriously feel bad for the twitter description guy who has to explain why testicles is trending in politics…honestly i don’t even know why it’s trending pic.twitter.com/Kyz1rvibaR
Me: I’m an adult, I’m not going to laugh at silly things.
*sees testicles trending*
Also me: pic.twitter.com/7byjdxPi9C
All of us pulling up twitter and seeing testicles trending pic.twitter.com/gpZPYnyZGX
Testicles trending under Politics pic.twitter.com/3BkDV5810M
how the fuck are testicles political pic.twitter.com/w5wDMAk9KA
