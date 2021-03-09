Fox’s Tucker Carlson delivered big audience numbers for Fox News on Monday – his show was most-watched in all of basic cable in total viewers, and was most-watched in cable news among the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Tucker Carlson Tonight drew 3.37 million total viewers Monday, and 578,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was the second most-watched show, with 2.93 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 437,000. The Five was third, with 2.84 million total viewers, and 409,000 in the demo. Notably, Carlson drew nearly 100,000 more viewers in the demo than the second most-watched show in that group, which was Hannity, with 480,000 viewers in the demo, and 2.77 million viewers total.

In total day viewers, Fox was first, with 1.57 million total viewers, and 271,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.43 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 192,000. CNN had the fewest viewers overall, 1.03 million, and was second in the demo, with 248,000.

Fox News also averaged the most viewers in prime time, with 2.76 million, and was first in the demo, with 473,000. MSNBC was again second in total viewers, with 2.3 million, and third in the demo, with 320,000. CNN averaged 1.45 million total viewers in prime time, and was second in the demo, with 386,000.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe again had the most viewers in the early morning, with 1.27 million, and was second in the demo, with 187,000. Fox and Friends was second in total viewers, with 1.2 million, and was first in the demo, with 233,000. CNN’s New Day was third in both categories, with 615,000 average total viewers, and 166,000 in the demo.

