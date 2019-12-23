CNN anchor Brianna Keilar surmised President Donald Trump’s bizarre tangent on wind power as “kind of nuts,” saying listening to it is like having an “out of body experience.”

Keilar was filling in for Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room Monday evening, and speaking with a panel on Trump’s speech to a conservative group over the weekend where he trashed windmills and wind power in a bizarre tangent.

“I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody. I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous — if you are into this — tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?” Trump said Saturday.

CNN correspondent Sara Murray explained that this is something of a stock riff for Trump, as he frequently attacks wind power and windmills on the campaign trail.

“It is one of the rifts that he goes off on and you go “Okay, we’re doing the windmills thing today,'” Murray said. “These are all campaign riffs if you’re at a Trump rally.”

“We’re laughing because it is kind of nuts,” Keilar said. “But at the same time, you hear something like this and it’s almost an out of body experience. ‘Is this really happening? Is this really what the discussion or the speech is about?'”

CNN analyst Phil Mudd argued Trump trashed windmills because it helps with his image as a “tough guy.”

“Tough guy, Mr. bone spur, talks about coal, talks about oil: these are tough guy issues,” Mudd said. “Windmills are seen as sort of east coast liberal so there is a political dimension beyond what I agree is the primary issue which is – I’m going on the stump and I’m saying I’m coal and oil, I don’t do windmills.”

Watch above, via CNN.

