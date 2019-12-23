MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle today asked why Democrats are arguing over one candidate’s “wine cave” fundraiser when President Donald Trump is raising tons of money.

Longtime Clinton aide Philippe Reines said Pete Buttigieg “could be right or could be okay in the way he’s raising money, cause it’s legal, but he could be a little tone-deaf.”

“Tone-deaf, unless you actually listened to who was at that dinner,” Ruhle said.

She touted an op-ed from a health care company vice president who attended the “wine cave” fundraiser in the Washington Post this past weekend:

Anyway, who else was there? Well, I mentioned my partner. He’s a professor at a community college in the Bay Area. There was also a dean from another local community college system. We sat next to a former flight attendant and a local city councilwoman. I’m confident neither are billionaires, and before that night, I’d bet none of us had ever met one. In the Los Angeles debate Thursday night, and after, I heard Sen. Elizabeth Warren ask darkly what the “closed-door” dinner conversation among us “billionaires” was about.

“What are Democrats doing here attacking one another, misrepresenting a dinner and the attendees, when at the end of the day it’s completely legal and we can talk about how much Bernie and Elizabeth versus Pete are raising, while the president is raising money hand over fist and inviting foreign governments to interfere in the election, what are Democrats doing here?”

Washington Examiner correspondent David Drucker said, “I know that this rubs a lot of voters the wrong way… but it’s not exactly as it’s made out to be… What do do you in the general election and do you want to exclude? And I don’t think it would benefit Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, or any other Democratic nominee to tell a whole host of connected Democratic donors who have lots of friends and are interested in defeating Trump that we’re not interested in your help.”

Does it actually appear so fowl if your ultimate goal is to defeat Trump?” Ruhle asked. “Because he’s playing a completely different ball game.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]