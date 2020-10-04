CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Says It’s ‘Not My Choice’ in Instagram Post Announcing She’ll Be Off the Air Leading Up to Election
Amid all the recent huge news, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin posted a message to Instagram hinting she will be off the air leading up to the election.
In her Instagram post Friday, Baldwin marked 10 years of anchoring her own show on the network and said, “Sitting in that seat live on CNN every afternoon has been and still is an absolute privilege. I’m a marker of major moments and this day matters to me every year — and I owe you all a massive THANK YOU. Thank you for tuning in. Thank you for finding me here on IG. Thank you for caring.”
Baldwin went on to tell her followers, “As the election gears up, the political maestro @jaketapper will hold down my hour and his for the coming weeks. Wish I was was with you, but I’ll see ya on 📺 on the flip side of the election. In the meantime, you know where to find me.”
Oct 1, 2020: It was on this day TEN YEARS AGO when I first started anchoring my own show on CNN (technically it wasn’t *my* show that very first day… but little did I know, after an unexpected chain of events, those two hours would become mine). I have cherished my time with you this past decade. It’s been a dream of mine to work at CNN… I’m a home town girl (ATL 🍑), and this has always been my hometown network. In the last ten years, we’ve witnessed history together. I’ve laughed and cried with you… I’ve rung in many a New Year with you 🥂. I’ve been sick with you. I have GROWN with you. Sitting in that seat live on CNN every afternoon has been and still is an absolute privilege. I’m a marker of major moments and this day matters to me every year — and I owe you all a massive THANK YOU. Thank you for tuning in. Thank you for finding me here on IG. Thank you for caring. As the election gears up, the political maestro @jaketapper will hold down my hour and his for the coming weeks. Wish I was was with you, but I’ll see ya on 📺 on the flip side of the election. In the meantime, you know where to find me. Oh, and you see my necklace? Don’t forget to vote. 👊🏼 #gratitude #10years #anchorversary #cnn #Journalism #thankyou Me today —> Me 10 years ago #notanaturalblonde 😉
Baldwin did not elaborate much beyond that, though she responded to one user to say it wasn’t her decision.
