CNN’s Camerota Rips Anti-Vaccine Rhetoric at CPAC: ‘They Almost Sounded Pro-Covid’

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell slammed the anti-vaccine rhetoric at CPAC this past weekend, with Camerota remarking “they almost sounded pro-covid.”

Congressman Madison Cawthorn, in an interview at CPAC, tried to push fears that the Biden administration talking about door-to-door vaccine outreach means they could “take your guns” and Bibles. And the audience at CPAC cheered when Alex Berenson actually touted how the U.S. hasn’t reached its goals for vaccinating an overwhelming majority of the country from a deadly virus.

Before CNN showed clips of moments like those, Camerota remarked, “Conservatives held their big political conference in Dallas, and they proudly flew their anti-vaccine flag so much so they almost sounded pro-covid.”

Blackwell similarly remarked to the panel, “You’ve got sitting governors, members of Congress, now sounding, as Alisyn said, as if they’re pro-covid.”

CNN reporter Maeve Reston took particular note of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem dinging Republican governors “pretending they didn’t shut down their states” (interpreted by many as a shot at Ron DeSantis). Reston remarked that Noem was talking about how Republicans “were going to have to answer for the mandates that they put in place to keep people from dying, which was just a really stunning message to me.”

As for the presence of Berenson and the cheers he got, CNN commentator Scott Jennings said it’s “asinine” to promote the suggestion that people are being “suckered” into getting vaccinated.

He said his fellow Republicans should consider how former President Donald Trump and Operation Warp Speed got vaccines out quickly, emphasizing how getting vaccinated should not be a partisan issue.

