Madison Cawthorn Says Biden Comments on Door-to-Door Vaccine Outreach Means They Could Come to ‘Take Your Guns’ and Bibles

Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R- NC) said on Friday that the Biden administration talking about door-to-door vaccine outreach means they could come for people’s guns and Bibles too.

President Joe Biden talked this week about the need to get more people vaccinated. “Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”

Public health experts have warned about the spread of the Delta variant and emphasized the need for the millions of unvaccinated Americans to get their shot.

Cawthorn spoke with Right Side Broadcasting Network on Friday at CPAC 2021 in Dallas and said this:

Madison Cawthorn says today that Biden’s plan to send people door to door to offer vaccines is really a plot to confiscate people’s bibles and guns. pic.twitter.com/h6CPdJwv9t — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 9, 2021

Now they’re starting to talk about going door-to-door to be able to take vaccines to the people. Think about the mechanisms they would have to build to be able to actually execute that massive of a thing. And then think about what those mechanisms could be used for. They could then go door-to-door and take your guns, they could go door-to-door and take your Bibles.

A number of Republicans have decried the statement from the White House on door-to-door outreach to encourage more people to get the vaccine to protect them from the coronavirus, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, who decried “medical brown shirts” weeks after apologizing for making Holocaust comparisons.

h/t Ron Filipkowski

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com