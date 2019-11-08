CNN’s Chris Cillizza provided unique insight on New Day Friday morning in a brief hit covering the bonkers broadcast clusterf*ck that was on The View Thursday afternoon. Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle appeared on the ABC dayside show to promote Triggered, a book written by the president’s son about how easy the progressive side of the political spectrum can be offended by words, well, seemingly designed to offend.

Judged purely by the raft of traffic Mediaite received to the half-dozen posts dedicated to the Don Jr visit to The View, there is no question how much interest there is in a “spirited” dialog between ideological foes who are unafraid to confront one another in the manner that flouts traditional televised decorum. Which is why it was covered on New Day.

Cillizza summed up his visit to New Day by dismissing those skeptical of Don Jr.’s political future and making salient points why he may very well be the future of a Trump-dominated Republican party.

“Donald Trump Jr. is more strategic than his father, in that he is trying to be the next Trump to run for president,” Cillizza offered, explaining, “people think that’s crazy, but Don Jr. has talked about his interest in being president, and Donald Trump has absolutely empire-building tendencies.”

He then noted that in a choice “between handing off his legacy to Mike Pence or to his son” President Donald Trump will certainly choose his family. “Don Jr. is positioning himself, whether it’s in politics or just more broadly in the culture, as the heir to his father’s legacy which means being a giant troll,” Cillizza said, adding “And that is what he does.”

Watch above via CNN.

