CNN’s Dana Bash Floored By House Republican’s Suggestion That Multiple Investigations Into Trump Give Him ‘Credibility’

CNN’s Dana Bash confronted Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) on whether the Republican Party should stick with Donald Trump as the party’s standard bearer going into 2024, even though he is facing so many legal obstacles.

Bash interviewed Buck on Sunday for State of the Union, where the conversation turned to the news that Trump was recorded in 2021 discussing a classified document he took with him when he left the White House. The document reportedly had details about a potential attack on Iran, and Trump was recorded admitting that he couldn’t show it to anyone because it was marked classified.

Since the revelation pertains to Trump’s intent and the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents, Bash asked Buck if he found Trump’s conduct “irresponsible.”

Buck’s answer:

“As a former prosecutor for 25 years, I think it goes beyond just irresponsible. I don’t know if anybody has located the document, or if there’s a copy of the document somewhere that can show just what kind of information and classification that that document had. And I don’t know if anybody saw the document. I know he was waving some paper, but I don’t know if anybody saw a document with a stamp on it. It wouldn’t be the first time that President Trump has talked about things, and he may have been illustrating something, but it depends what the testimony is as to how severe this is for his criminal case.”

Trump has claimed that he abided by the Presidential Records Act, but Bash asked Buck if Trump should be charged with a crime if the DOJ proves the contents of the recording. Buck refused to answer without having the document or witnesses for him to review, so Bash moved on by noting Trump’s other legal battles over Jan 6., the Georgia investigation, and his indictment on the Stormy Daniels case.

“Would Republicans be better off with a candidate who is not facing multiple criminal investigations?” Bash asked.

“I think that the multiple investigations and civil lawsuits that have been brought almost give this presidential candidate and former president credibility,” Buck answered. “He keeps saying that the world is against him because he’s trying to make these changes.”

Bash was visibly taken aback by the Congressman’s remark. She interjected, seeking clarification.

“I know what you’re saying, it gives him credibility with maybe with some in the electorate,” Bash said. “But for you, Ken Buck, does it give him credibility to you?”

Watch Buck’s answer above via CNN.

