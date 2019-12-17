CNN’s David Gergen tonight said President Donald Trump’s letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on impeachment will likely go down as “a letter from a two-bit dictator in a banana republic.”

The president today sent a wild six-page letter to Pelosi saying “You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” and “You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy.” and “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

Tonight Anderson Cooper asked, “The president’s letter, does it make sense? Is it just to capture, you know, the news cycle on this day so that this is what’s the head line going into the impeachment?”

Gergen brought up how POTUS said he wrote the letter “for the purpose of history”:

“I think right now it’s going to go down as a letter from a two-bit dictator of a banana republic. It has that kind of quality to it. Think about our history and the people we’ve had who’ve penned letters who have been in that office. Think about the Gettysburg Address. Think about Donald Trump’s letters… going up against Jefferson, up against Lincoln on the second inaugural or Gettysburg, up against, Franklin Roosevelt and the fireside chats, Jack Kennedy and his inaugural, Ronald Reagan.”

“This is going to be in those annals as a representation of this president for a man who apparently we were told by his close folks that he cares mostly about his legacy these days? This is what he’s contributing to his legacy?” Gergen asked.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]