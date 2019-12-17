President Donald Trump sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a fiery letter on Tuesday railing against the impeachment process ahead of an expected vote this week, calling it “an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” by Democrats.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” Trump declared, accusing Democrats with “violating your oaths of office” with their “spiteful actions.”

“Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” he continued, with a dig at Pelosi’s comments about praying for him in talking about her faith recently.

The president insisted again he did nothing wrong in his “totally innocent” call with the president of Ukraine and accuses Democrats of developing “a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!”

He continued:

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain.”

“Any member of Congress who votes in support of impeachment — against every shred of truth, fact, evidence, and legal principle, is showing how deeply they revile the voters and how truly they detest America’s Constitutional order,” he adds. “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

You can read the whole thing here.

