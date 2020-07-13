CNN’s Jim Acosta put White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany under pressure on Monday over the White House’s apparent effort to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility.

Early on in Monday’s briefing, Acosta asked about the White House’s memo to reporters which called out Fauci’s incorrect or out-of-context early remarks about the coronavirus. Acosta noted that the memo looks like “opposition research” against the top member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, and he especially wanted to know why none of Fauci’s detractors were named, given President Donald Trump’s disdain for anonymous sources.

“Why is the White House trashing Dr. Fauci?” Acosta asked. “The president has gone off on anonymous sources in the past. Why not have the guts to trash Dr. Fauci with your own names?”

McEnany spun away from the core questions by disputing that the memo was “opposition research,” and she claimed it was a follow-up to how Trump said Fauci “made a lot of mistakes in an interview last week.

“Has a present made mistakes?” Acosta followed up.

He suggested at one point that Americans inject themselves with disinfectants. That sort of thing. Why not send out these notes to reporters about what Dr. Fauci said in the past with your names on them? It was sent out by a White House official. The president said he doesn’t trust anonymous sources, and yet you were sending out these notes to reporters anonymously.

McEnany responded by praising Trump’s leadership, citing Fauci’s positive past comments about Trump, and she insisted that the two of them “have always had a good working relationship.”

Fauci’s media presence and his time with the president have both greatly diminished in recent days, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director recently suggested that it might have something to do with his brutally honest assessments about the pandemic and the government’s response.

