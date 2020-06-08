CNN’s Jim Acosta and Anderson Cooper analyzed President Donald Trump’s political discomfort and reluctance to weigh in on the racial justice and anti-police brutality protests sweeping the nation in the wake of the alleged murder of an unarmed George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.

Amid reports that Trump’s political staff is worried about his “woman problem” and are now urging him to adopt more “hopeful, optimistic and unifying messages,” Acosta reported that the White House acknowledges the president’s difficulties in relating to the protests.

“Anderson, even some the president’s own advisers are concerned he’s not handling this well. I talked to a adviser this evening who conceded he’s not handled this perfectly,” Acosta noted.

“Is any thought in the White House being given to — is the president going to speak at all about race relations in this country?” Cooper asked. “About systemic racism, about any of the issues raised by thousands and thousands and tens of thousands of people in the streets for day after day after day?”

“They have been talking about this inside the president’s political team. It is an open question as to whether or not he’s going to deliver that kind of speech,” Acosta explained. “The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany today said that the president has already touched on these themes. That is an indication that perhaps he’s not going to do this. But I think there is no doubt, Anderson, at this point the president has left a lot unsaid at this point that he could say to the American people to try to bring this country together in some way, shape or form. He’s not the great uniter.”

“But at this point he seems more interesting in taking the political pot shots than doing anything close to uniting the country right now,” Acosta added.

“First they face a couple of problems,” Cooper noted. “One, if the president speaks extemporaneously on this, that would likely be a disaster because we’ve seen what he does when he speaks extemporaneously. Number two, I’m not clear that the White House has anybody who could write a speech for this president on the topic of the racism in America, if they have anybody who could write that speech.”

“That is right. And if you look at who would be doing the writing of that speech, it would be somebody like Stephen Miller who has been one of his chief bomb throwers since the 2016 campaign,” Acosta pointed out. “Not only does he lack the speech writers to put together a speech like that, Anderson… the president himself does not seem in the mood to deliver that kind of speech right now. And when you talk to his advisers both inside and outside the White House they’ll acknowledge he’s not good at the Oval Office address and not good at one of those primetime addresses to the country.”

“It is also remarkable to hear spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany say that ‘Well he’s already spoken about this,'” Cooper noted. “He speaks about the same things day after day. How many times have we heard ‘witch hunt,’ ‘no collusion,’ ‘the perfect letter.’ He speaks those things day and day, sends same tweets day after day, and he seems happy to talk about that every single day. This seems to be certainly a conversation worth having more than once and I don’t know that he’s ever have it even then.”

“They know what they want to say when it comes to those hot-button cultural issues kneeling at football games but not so much in how to reform police work,” Acosta said. .

“Let’s be real. When he spoke in front of police officers early on in his administration, and he was telling them, when you put a suspect in the police vehicle, you don’t have to be so gentle,” Cooper recalled.

“He would have to have an out-of-body experience to deliver the kind of speech you’re talking about,” Acosta concluded.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

