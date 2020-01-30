CNN’s New Day host John Berman led a panel discussion Thursday morning that effectively took a blow torch to Alan Dershowitz’s curious argument defending President Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial.

The Harvard professor — and nearly ubiquitous visage on cable news — argued on the Senate floor that, if a President thought that his or her reelection was in the best interest of the country, he or she could nearly do anything in the pursuit of that goal. Even seeking foreign interference, as is being alleged by House Managers arguing for removal from office.

After playing a clip of Dershowitz’s argument, Berman noted that “a lot of senators are saying ‘oh my gosh, Harvard emeritus Alan Dershowitz says it, it must be true,’ I spent some time in Cambridge, some of the wrongest people I know were there, including some people who use the word wrongest, so that is not a defense.”

Berman then followed by noting that it “blows your mind” that Dershowitz is arguing that “if a president is running for re-election because he thinks getting elected will help America, he can do anything, anything. And that redefines the presidency and America.”

Watch above via CNN.

