CNN’s Brianna Keilar launched into a dissection of President Donald Trump on Monday for his false claims and wild statements throughout his interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Keilar started with Trump’s comments on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the situation for the United States is partially a “manmade disaster,” and “the president is still denying reality and ignoring the magnitude of the outbreak.”

“It is clear that denial has crossed the threshold to negligence,” Keilar said. “He can’t even be honest on how deadly the virus is here.”

From there, Keilar rolled footage of Wallace fact-checking Trump’s coronavirus mortality claims, which prompted the president to ask Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to back him up. Keilar continued to roll footage of Trump, but she frequently interjected to scrutinize him further on coronavirus testing, his administration’s attempts to undermine Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the president’s dismissal of Covid-19’s seriousness.

“Give us a break,” Keilar groaned. “This isn’t just ‘the sniffles.'”

Keilar continued by dressing down Trump for his comments about “beautiful world wars that were vicious and horrible,” his defense of Confederate statues and military bases, and his statement “I don’t care what the military says” since the Army is open to removing Confederacy honorifics. This went on and on as she deadpanned her way through Trump’s false claims about Joe Biden, his refusal in promising to honor the 2020 election results, and his bragging about passing a test designed to evaluated people for mental decline.

Watch above, via CNN.

