CNN’s New Day kicked off the week by analyzing Joe Biden’s precarious 2020 position after his disappointing results from the Iowa caucus.

The Biden campaign has moved their focus to New Hampshire after their fourth-place finish, which the ex-veep admitted last week as a “punch in the gut.” Since CNN’s polling of New Hampshire primary voters puts Biden in third place, Abby Phillip joined her colleagues to break things down, and she noted that this could hurt the ex-veep’s claim as the most electable choice Democrats could put up against President Donald Trump.

“What do losses do to Joe Biden’s argument to voters in the latter state that he is actually electable? Does it undercut that case? And I think he’s really facing that possibility right now. I’ve spoken to voters who said, ‘I like Joe Biden but I do worry now that maybe he’s weaker than I thought he was.’ That’s a real problem for him. He has to hold onto his base of support in South Carolina, and we know that African-American voters in particular, their number one priority is picking someone who they think can beat Trump. And if Biden by performing poorly here undercuts that argument, I think it’s going to be a problem for them.”

Phillip concluded by saying the Biden campaign became “more aggressive” against its rivals recently because they’re aware of the situation, and they’re trying to do something about it before its too late. Paul Begala followed up Phillip by saying Biden needs to “re-energize himself,” warning that “no politician should take support for granted.”

Watch above, via CNN.

