Biden Admits ‘We Took a Gut Punch in Iowa’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 5th, 2020, 1:16 pm

The Iowa results are still coming in, but overall the numbers don’t look too good for Joe Biden.

Biden addressed the results today, riffing a bit on how “24 hours later they’re still trying to figure out what happened.”

Speaking in New Hampshire, the former VP admitted, “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. We took a gut punch in Iowa. The whole process took a gut punch, but look, this isn’t the first time in my life I’ve been knocked down.”

