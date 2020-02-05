The Iowa results are still coming in, but overall the numbers don’t look too good for Joe Biden.

Biden addressed the results today, riffing a bit on how “24 hours later they’re still trying to figure out what happened.”

Speaking in New Hampshire, the former VP admitted, “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. We took a gut punch in Iowa. The whole process took a gut punch, but look, this isn’t the first time in my life I’ve been knocked down.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]