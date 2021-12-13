CNN’s New Day took on Mark Meadows as they looked at the newly-revealed communications Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff sent out before the events of January 6th.

The conversation revolved around the House Select Committee on January 6th and their intent to charge Meadows with contempt of Congress, now that he is refusing to comply with the committee’s subpoenas. The committee released a report outlining the contempt charge they will pursue, but since Meadows has turned over a number of documents already, the report indicates that the committee wants to press him over an email he sent where he said the National Guard would be on call to “protect pro Trump people” on January 6th.

Meadows is already facing questions about his communiques with January 6th rally organizers, but the Nation Guard email raises inquiries about the security situation before the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Kaitlan Collins touched on all of this on Monday as she spoke to CNN correspondent Asha Rangappa, who said “Mark Meadows was kind of the ground zero for a lot of the different threats leading up to January 6th.”

“He has a lot of information to give,” Rangappa said. “And what I’ll add is the resolution makes clear is that the committee already has a lot of information. They have a picture here, and they have very, very specific lines of questioning for Mark Meadows in which he will have to name names and also provide the content of specific communications that he had with all of these people.”

Since Meadows floated the involvement of the National Guard, Rangappa went on to argue that Meadows seemingly knew there could’ve been an outburst on January 6th where the National Guard would be necessary.

“The idea that there would be some kind of big disruption on January 6th that might require a large law enforcement response, a National Guard response, tells us they were anticipating something, potentially violent,” Rangappa said. “They were gaming out how to make this benefit Trump. But it does shed light on the fact that the delay in the deployment of the National Guard was not just some kind of miscommunication — which sounds like until now this has been the narrative — but something that was more deliberate.”

Collins moved on by invoking the news about a PowerPoint presentation Meadows received before January 6th which outlined a plan for Trump to overthrow the 2020 election. Collins noted that Meadows “didn’t actually do anything” with the presentation, but she and Rangappa both thought it interesting that he had it in the first place.

