Janice Dean addressed recent reports that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo allegedly considered a smear plot against her, as she emerged as a vocal critic of the state mishandling of Covid-19 patients in nursing homes, which she said led to the death of her in-laws.

The New York Post recently reported, based on a source, that Chris Cuomo allegedly called Dean “that Fox weather bitch” in texts as he worked with his brother’s aides to discredit the Fox News senior meteorologist. Emily Smith reported:

Chris Cuomo schemed to discredit Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, allegedly calling her “that Fox weather bitch” in texts after she criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo for transferring COVID-19 patients to nursing homes. Fox’s senior meteorologist Dean lost her mother and father-in-law to COVID in March and April of 2020, and became an outspoken critic of the governor and his deadly policy to allow COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, saying on “Fox & Friends,” “He needs to go to jail!” According to a source, canned CNN anchor Chris wanted to fight to defend his brother and texted with Andrew’s staff about how to discredit Dean. The source said Chris allegedly asked in a text to an Andrew Cuomo staffer how he could go after “this Fox weather bitch……Any help painting her as a far right crazy?”

Dean appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning and simply revealed that she was not surprised by the news.

“Not surprised at all,” she responded to Brian Kilmeade asking about her thoughts. “Early on I heard from a good source who knows the family well to watch my back,” she added. “This was before any of the real press coverage, the hundreds of Op-Eds I wrote all of the appear appearances that I did on Fox News, he told me ‘watch your back.'”

“And then Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo’s henchmen, was attacking not only me but my sister-in-law on Twitter, [he] said ‘get a life’ and called us a ‘death cult,'” she continued. “This is how they react. They don’t try to solve anything, they just attack the person that’s coming after them.”

Watch above via Fox News.

