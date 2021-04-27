CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar teamed up to shred Tucker Carlson for advising people to confront others for wearing masks in public.

In the Fox News host’s latest show, he told viewers to call the cops if they see children wearing masks outdoors, confront adults who also wear their masks outdoors, and said that “a vaccinated person, someone with the antibodies wearing a mask outside, is like watching a grown man expose himself in public.”

On Tuesday, Keilar called out Carlson for urging people to harass those following CDC guidelines, even as they are expected to soon give new guidance for outdoor mask-wearing.

“He is telling his viewers to confront people who are wearing masks outdoors, to harass them, and he’s doing this as people who have been following and promoting CDC guidance on masks thus far have already been harassed, physically assaulted, and killed in at least one case,” Keilar said.

Keilar went on by noting that Carlson’s confrontational rhetoric comes after he railed against leftist protesters who harassed Trump administration officials in public. When Berman took over afterward, he focused on Carlson’s broader attack on masks before airing an old clip of the Fox host admitting they help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Berman also called out Carlson for sowing doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines.

“If you don’t want a mask because of vaccines, maybe don’t trash vaccines,” Berman said. “I’ve asked this before. Does he actually want his viewers to live?”

Bottom line, this isn’t a game. This isn’t entertainment, not to the half million people dead and their families. When an unhinged person decides to harass someone or some kid for simply wearing a mask, remember Tucker’s words. Remember the uncovered pouty face. the health of this country, getting through this pandemic has come at such a cost. As for undermining it, Fox must think the price is right.

Watch above, via CNN.

