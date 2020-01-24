Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and CNN reporter Oliver Darcy engaged in a bitter Twitter spat, Friday, after Darcy criticized Fox News for airing The Five during the Senate impeachment trial.

On the air today, Gutfeld took a dig at CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter on The Five, remarking, “CNN is gonna write, ‘During impeachment, The Five discusses hair.’ That’s your story, Brian!”

Darcy posted on Twitter, “Not that it’s surprising at this point, but it’s still worth noting: At 5pm, Fox stopped airing Trump’s Senate trial in favor of ‘The Five.’ CNN & MSNBC continue to show it.”

Gutfeld soon shot back, boasting Fox News’ ratings by commenting, “And we’re kicking your ass! Haha.”

“wow greg you are hilarious!” Darcy replied.

