JUST IN: Public Opinion for Supreme Court Drops Below Biden Approval Rating

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is higher than that of Congress and the Supreme Court, according to a new poll.

Biden has a 40 percent approval rating and a 53 percent disapproval rating, according to an Emerson College poll. Meanwhile, 70 percent disapprove of Congress while just 19 percent approve and 54 percent disapprove of the Supreme Court while 36 percent approve.

“Independent voters align more with Democrats on Supreme Court approval: 71 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of Independents disapprove of the job that the Supreme Court is doing whereas a majority, 56 percent, of Republicans approve of the job they are doing,” said Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball in a blog post for the polling forum.

Additionally, 64 percent of Democrats said Biden should be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, while 36 percent said he shouldn’t be. Among Republican voters, former President Donald Trump got 55 percent support, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got 20 percent and former Vice President Mike Pence got 9 percent.

Regarding whether Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion decision the Supreme Court overturned last week, should be codified into law, “while a majority, 65 percent, of Republicans oppose Congress passing a law to legalize the right to abortion, the policy has majority support among Democrats and Independent voters, 81 percent of Democratic voters and 58 percent of Independent voters support federal legislative action to legalize abortion,” said Kimball.

Finally, as it pertains to the House Jan. 6 committee hearings, Kimball said they “reflect an educational divide, regarding their impact on Trump support: those with a college degree or less are about 33 percent less likely to vote for Trump because of the hearings, whereas 51 percent of those with a postgraduate degree are less likely to support Trump because of the hearings.”

