Lock Her Up? Totally Not-Worried Trump Rants About Jailing Cassidy Hutchinson in Tweetstorm-esque Posts

Former President Donald Trump is so unconcerned by Cassidy Hutchinson testimony he insists is false, he went on a social media rant suggesting she be criminally prosecuted.

For several days, Trump has been lobbing social media grenades at Hutchinson, the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — dropped bombshell after bombshell at Tuesday’s surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.

Like his other defenders, Trump has seized on the wild scene she described in a presidential SUV as Trump pulled away from his “Stop the Steal” rally – still convinced he was going on to the Capitol, which multiple sources insist will eventually be contradicted to some degree under oath by Robert Engel and Tony Ornato — the latter of whom was a White House deputy chief of staff described as loyal to Trump, and whom Hutchinson says told her the story.

But on Thursday, Trump escalated by insisting the Justice Department should take action against Hutchinson, writing:

Social Climber Hutchinson lied about my attack on our great Secret Service, lied about her writing the White House note, lied about my throwing food at a wall in the Oval Office, & lied about my wanting to be surrounded by “people with guns” during my “Go Peacefully and Patriotically” speech (how crazy is that?), yet no guns were found in the Capitol. These lies, among others, were made UNDER OATH. What is the Justice Department going to do about this? Do we have a two tiered system of Justice?

Trump followed that up by writing:

…Cassidy Hutchinson also forgot to tell the Unselects that she was desperate to go to Florida with certain others of the Trump staff, long after January 6th had come and gone. If I was so evil, why did she fight so hard to stay a part of the MAGA TEAM? This is all documented in writing! Why did it take her so long to tell (make up!) these ridiculous and obviously Fake Stories, even after previously sitting for four long depositions? Was it, just maybe, her brand new lawyer? Lying under oath???

Trump then posted multiple links to a Newsmax interview during which he spewed election lies and trashed Hutchinson.

