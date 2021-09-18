CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz Goes ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ With Justice for J6 Protester Who Didn’t Believe Cops Were Assaulted on Jan. 6 (Even After He Was Shown The Video)

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz went “down the rabbit hole” with a protester at the “Justice for J6” rally in D.C., talking to a man wearing some sort of fur hat who not only expressed a belief that the 2020 election was stolen, but did not believe that police were assaulted during the Jan. 6 insurrection — even after Prokupecz showed him video clips from that day.

CNN Newsroom host Jim Acosta introduced the segment with Prokupecz, noting that the protest had been poorly attended.

“Turned out to be a relatively quiet gathering without any major security incidents — thank goodness,” said Acosta, noting the “very large law enforcement presence” who were there “to make sure the rally did not descend into another insurrection.”

Capitol Police did make four arrests, including one man who had a handgun.

Acosta introduced Prokupecz, asking him about the “interesting moments” he had witnessed as he interviewed the rally attendees.

Prokupecz said that there were people “who believe that this insurrection just didn’t exist, that this was just people trespassing, people who just don’t believe what they have seen before their very eyes.”

He mentioned one man he had met who insisted that no officers were assaulted on Jan. 6 and it was just people trying to enter the Capitol to protest in a public building.

“You could just tell he was living in his own kind of reality,” said Prokupecz.

He pointed out there were videos of the assaults on the officers, property destruction, and so on, but the man said he had not seen any of them.

Prokupecz and his producer showed him videos on their cell phones, but “he still didn’t believe it,” insisting that it wasn’t assault.

“I’ve covered rallies, I’ve covered protests, never, this is my first time covering any situation like this,” Prokupecz told Acosta, “where so many people who just believe their own thing, nothing is based on fact, on truth, reality, it’s just people who just want to believe what they want to believe, whether it’s real or not.”

“I mean you really took us down the rabbit hole there,” replied Acosta, “and it may have been a rabbit on his head for all we know, but all right, Shimon Prokupecz, thanks so much for that. We appreciate it.”

Watch the the video above, via CNN.

