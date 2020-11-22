CNN’s Stelter Rips Kayleigh McEnany for Insulting Kaitlan Collins: ‘So Pathetic’

On Sunday, CNN’s Brian Stelter bashed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her “pathetic” conduct toward the network’s reporter, Kaitlan Collins.

On Reliable Sources, Stelter panned the Trump administration for dodging questions from reporters since the election, which he underlined by pointing out that no one from the White House or the Trump campaign was on any of the Sunday shows. When he brought Collins on to discuss, she hypothesized that the reluctance by government officials to answer questions is because “they don’t want to answer questions about what the president is doing.”

This attempt to overturn the results of the election — which, of course is going to be one of the number one questions every single person asked — you are seeing time and time again officials are refusing to comment on this or put themselves in a situation where they know they would be asked about this right off the bat by reporters.

Stelter soon brought up last week’s flare-up where Collins tried to ask McEnany a question at the end of a White House briefing, and the press secretary responded with “I don’t take questions from activists.”

“To me, it’s a reminder how far this White House has fallen, how pathetic the behavior is,” Stelter groaned. “If that happened in the Clinton, Bush, or Obama years, it’s unfathomable. We can’t imagine that happening its so pathetic.”

“The sad state of affairs is that it didn’t faze me or the other reporters in the room because we have seen something like that time and time again,” Collins responded. She went on by answering questions about whether Team Trump’s efforts are more of a “coup” or a “bad comedy” now.

Watch above, via CNN.

