Fox Business anchor Liz Claman defended Fox News’ reporters on MediaBuzz Sunday amid attacks from President Donald Trump and his allies against the network.

A number of Fox News reporters and anchors have called out the Trump team for baseless and evidence-free claims of voter fraud so massive it would overturn the election. Even Tucker Carlson said that while he isn’t completely dismissing the idea of the voting machine conspiracy alleged by Sidney Powell, he’s seen no evidence of it and she got cross with his show when they inquired.

The MediaBuzz panel roundly smacked down the Trump team’s arguments, with Guy Benson in particular noting the vast difference between what they are arguing on television or in press conferences and what is actually happening in courtrooms.

At one point, when discussing Rudy Giuliani laughing at CNN, Howard Kurtz noted how Giuliani also got testy over a question from a Daily Caller reporter.

“And Fox. Let’s talk about the 800-pound gorilla in the room,” Claman said. “The president has lashed out at Fox News, but let’s be very clear about something, I’m going to defend Fox News very hard on this one.”

“Aside from the prime time opinion shows and some opinion shoes on the weekends, fox News is a news operation,” she said. “They have covered this case, they have looked very fairly at much of it and when you have reporters — top reporters, Eric Shawn, Jonathan Hunt, Steve Doocy, all of these names, and Peter Doocy, Jacqui Heinrich.”

“They’re doing yeoman’s duty here as a news organization, and what do they see?” Claman continued. “They they Rudy Giuliani coming out talking about ‘hack judges,’ he referenced all kinds of things like two Venezuelan dictators saying they were behind it. One of them’s dead, one of them’s alive. And then no hard evidence.”

She noted Carlson calling out Powell before saying, “What is a reporter doing here? They are looking at this, I don’t know, Rudy Giuliani Jedi master-level effort self destruction on a national stage, Howie, and saying we have judges who are Republican who are kicking this out, we have attorneys, we have a lot of legislators right now, who are saying forget it. They are covering the story as it proceeds.”

Later on in the program, Griff Jenkins said the Trump team isn’t providing evidence of their wild claims.

