CNN’s Brian Stelter warned that President Donald Trump and conservative media outlets are facilitating a “radicalization” of Americans, which could have dire consequences for the country.

On Sunday, Stelter led Reliable Sources by saying pro-Trump media is permeating “radicalization” around the country by giving air to election-denialism, talks of secession, and calls for a post-election uprising. As Stelter warned of the consequences for when people latch onto conspiracy theories, he lamented the use of the word “radicalization,” but said “it’s way past time to talk about this honestly.”

“No one should tip-toe past this predicament,” he said.

Stelter continued by remarking on the disinformation being pushed out by QAnon, and a number of pro-Trump media outlets, all of whom have given air to conspiracy theories in their own capacity. He noted that the term “radicalization” is typically applied to terrorists or violent criminals, but media outlets and the Internet have given many people plenty of spaces to fall into an echo chamber where they might embrace extremism.

“QAnon is one clear, recent example. So is stop the steal, And so are some corners of the anti-vaccination movement,” Stelter said. “Reporters see what’s going on. They are seeing signs of this radicalization in American politics and some are calling it like it is.”

Watch above, via CNN.

