CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Vice President Mike Pence over the “extreme rhetoric” that has taken root among those trying to politicize the coronavirus.

In a broad range interview about the Trump administration’s efforts to halt the coronavirus’ spread, Tapper asked Pence on Sunday about how Donald Trump Jr. recently claimed that Democrats want the pandemic to get worse so his father would look bad.

“Anything that they can use to hurt Trump they will,” said the president’s son. “And for them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.”

“Can we agree that neither Democrats nor Republicans want Americans to get the Coronavirus and die from it?” Tapper asked. “I mean, it does seem like very extreme rhetoric and I don’t expect you the criticize the president’s son, but you don’t believe that the Democrats want people to contract the disease, do you?”

Pence deflected in order to insist that the coronavirus risk remains low, and that Trump Jr’s point was that “this is no time for politics.”

“There has been some very strong rhetoric directed at the president by some members of Congress,” Pence said.

“You don’t think that is strong rhetoric?” Tapper countered. “He said seemingly Democrats want millions of Americans to die of coronavirus.”

“Responding to the kinds of the things that have been hurled is understandable,” Pence said. He continued to decry the “barbs being thrown by some of the predictable voices” on the left, though Tapper noted that “I have heard some from the right” as well.

“Well, look, what I am telling you is that this is really a time for us to come together,” Pence said.

Watch above, via CNN.

