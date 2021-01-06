CNN’s Tapper Slams Trump Jr., Giuliani for Inciting ‘Terrorists’ Who Stormed the Capitol

CNN’s Jake Tapper shredded Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani for their incitement of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol over the president’s defeat in the 2020 election.

As CNN monitored the ongoing chaos surrounding Congress, Tapper declared “they’re not protesters, they’re insurrectionists.”

“We have a name for people who commit violence in the name of various political ideology. We call them terrorists,” Tapper said. “That’s what we call people that commit acts of violence for a political of religious cause.”

Tapper proceeded to blame Giuliani for the situation since the Trump’s personal attorney fired up the crowd earlier in the day by calling for a “trial by combat.” The CNN anchor then blasted President Donald Trump’s son for promising a “bloodless coup” against those who don’t help his father overturn the election.

“Well, now it’s not bloodless anymore,” Tapper said. He also predicted Trump and Giuliani will try to weasel their way out of accountability by claiming they were being rhetorical at the “Save America” rally.

Watch above, via CNN.

