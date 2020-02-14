CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin admitted during a segment on Michael Avenatti tonight that he feels “snookered” because of how he had previously taken him seriously.

Avenatti, while he was Stormy Daniels’ attorney and a prominent anti-Trump voice, was a ubiquitous presence on CNN and MSNBC for months and months, including that brief period of time he considered a presidential run.

Anderson Cooper covered Avenatti’s conviction in the Nike case tonight and remarked, “It’s hard to imagine a more dramatic fall than this.”

Toobin recalled how “he was on CNN a lot” and said, “I remember once at the peak of all of this, we went to lunch in midtown, when our offices were in midtown, and we walked back together to CNN, and it was like walking with a major, major celebrity. People came up to him. It’s like, you know, ‘Go for it! Go get Trump!’ You know, he had this hashtag #basta. People remember that. And at the peak of this, he even announced he was considering running for president and he went to Iowa, he went to New Hampshire. And to call it hubris… doesn’t do it justice. I mean, the craziness of this.”

“He could be looking at decades in prison,” Toobin added.

And as they discussed the seriousness of Avenatti’s actions, Toobin said his “total collapse” was extraordinary and admitted, “Frankly, you know, I feel kind of snookered, because I took him seriously.”

He also said that in retrospect, Daniels’ “legal strategy was kind of insane” because Avenatti clearly “wanted to gin up a fight with the president, but he lost every case that he brought on stormy’s behalf. And now he’s accused of stealing money from her, as well.”

“But, you know, there was a real pathology at work,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

