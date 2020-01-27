CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin gave Trump lawyer Pam Bondi some qualified credit for her arguments today ripping into Hunter Biden to defend President Donald Trump’s actions towards Ukraine.

“I thought Attorney General Bondi did an effective job of showing how sleazy the hiring of Hunter Biden was. I mean, there is no way to dress that up,” Toobin said. “He was given a great deal of money for a job he was unqualified for, and the only reason he got is because he was the vice president’s son.”

That being said, he added that the Trump defense’s attacks on Joe Biden were “a parade of lies. Just outrageously false in every fact, in every insinuation,” including the claims about the firing of Viktor Shokin.

He also asked, “Why was the president, obsessed, concerned with this issue… instead of any other issue? And why then? Why in July of 2019? The idea that his only interest in corruption was to damage politically a likely rival of his for president, that went completely unaddressed.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

