CNN’s Victor Blackwell commented on what could become of embattled podcaster Joe Rogan on Wednesday, but he took issue with a notion that “accountability” equates to “cancellation.”

Rogan has of course been in the crosshairs of artists and others who want The Joe Rogan Experience pulled from Spotify after the host was accused of offering a platform for Covid vaccine misinformation.

Last weekend, it was revealed via a viral video that Rogan had used the N-word multiple times, dating back years.

Rogan, who apologized for repeatedly using the N-word, addressed the controversy on his podcast Tuesday, where he equated the video’s virility to a “political hit job.”

Joe Rogan says he’s feeling “relief” after apologizing for a viral video showing him use a racial slur on past episodes of his podcast. “That video had always been out there. This is a political hit job.”https://t.co/lkg0TEfwkg pic.twitter.com/ODPlYrld4j — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 9, 2022

“In lot of ways, all this is a relief,” Rogan said. “That video had always been out there. This is a political hit job. And so they’re taking all this stuff that I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together.”

Rogan added that he thinks it’s “good” the video was released: “It makes me address some shit that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

On CNN Newsroom on Wednesday, co-hosts Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota addressed Rogan’s recent controversies and his comments equating the N-word saga to a political attack.

Camerota said, “Well, I admit, I’m out of ideas for what to do about Joe Rogan.”

“I think he’s saying out loud things that we want people who are caught doing horrible things to say, which is I’m going to do better,” she added. “I feel ashamed of this. I’m sorry about this. And so I think that all of that great.”

Camerota referenced a statement from Rogan’s that people who follow his medical advice are ill advised to do so, and commented he has a unique responsibility, given the size of his platform.

Blackwell then offered his take about the Rogan controversies.

“I think the Covid conversation, the medical advice, is a separate conversation from two dozen uses of the N-word on a podcast, right?” Blackwell said. “I think we should treat those differently.”

Blackwell concluded he has difficulty squaring up multiple narratives relating to the controversies Rogan is embroiled in, and ended the segment by making a reference to cancel culture.

Blackwell said, “We’ll see if there’s accountability, not cancellation, which some people conflate. Accountability.”

