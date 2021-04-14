The Bachelor star Colton Underwood revealed his truth to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts that he is gay, in an interview aired Wednesday morning.

News of Underwood’s coming out broke late Tuesday night in advance of the stunning 8-minute interview which featured an emotional and relieved Underwood coming out to a supportive Roberts. The Bachelor is the hit competitive reality show that airs on ABC, the premise of which sets a number of single women openly vying for the love and attention of “the bachelor,” in hopes that a long-term marriage would follow.

“Obviously like this year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or putting off in their lives and for me,” Underwood opened. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time.”

“I’m gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” he announced. “Still nervous but, yeah, it’s been a journey for sure.”

Roberts replied “I can see the joy. I can see the relief.”

Underwood concurred, adding “I’m emotional but I’m emotional in such a good, happy, positive way. I’m like the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me and, yeah.”

Watch above via ABC.

