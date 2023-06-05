Comer to Hold FBI Director Wray in Contempt of Congress Despite Offers of Compliance With Subpoena

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) accused the FBI of failing to comply with a subpoena, and announced plans to hold bureau chief Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress.

Comer spoke to reporters after reviewing the FD-1023 form that he subpoenaed the FBI for access to in connection with his investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings. The internal law enforcement document is said to contain uncorroborated allegations that Joe Biden (as vice president) was involved in a criminal bribery scheme.

Comer said after the briefing that the classified document was being used in an ongoing investigation. Despite this and the FBI’s attempts to accomodate the subpoena’s demands, Comer accused the bureau of refusing to cooperate since they wouldn’t relinquish the unclassified version of the document beyond a secured viewing room.

“We will now initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday,” Comer said. “Given the severity and complexity of the allegations contained within this record, Congress must investigate further. Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially, and demand answers, transparency, and accountability. The investigation is not dead. This is only the beginning.”

