‘Congratulations Sir!’ Rachel Maddow Laughs at Trump Bragging About His Victory Over DeSantis in Poll from ‘Catturd’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow had to hold herself back from laughing hysterically over Donald Trump citing the right-wing Twitter personality known as “Catturd” in order to tout his alleged supremacy.

“Forgive me, but I have to do this,” Maddow said near the end of her show on Monday night. “I’m sorry, you just have to stick with me here, okay?”

Maddow apologized as she talked about a Trump-aligned super PAC that just brandished a poll showing the ex-president dominating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary vote. The poll was also picked up by Trump on Truth Social, and Maddow gleefully directed viewers’ attention to where the numbers came from.

“Very, very exciting for them, right? If you look closely, you can see that the source for this poll is… Oh, @catturd2!” Maddow chirped. “Congratulations, sir! Who among us has not longed for the day in which we can claim victory in the acclaimed @catturd2 presidential poll?”

From there, Maddow reported that Trump “got upset” over the weekend because his campaign staff put his numbers from an actual poll up on the jumbotron during his rally in Waco, TX. Instead, Trump wanted to see his numbers from the “Catturd” poll.

“You know, @catturd2 does really seem to appeal to Trump in a visceral way, and I will note that Mike Pence is almost certainly not coming back as Trump’s running mate,” said Maddow. “I know it doesn’t totally roll off the tongue, but the t-shirts would be incredible, right? Vote Trump-Catturd2, for a fresh step?”

