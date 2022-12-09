‘Conservatives Were Not Conspiracy Theorists’: Colby Hall Calls Bari Weiss’s Twitter Files Thread More ‘Embarrassing’ for Company Than First

Mediaite’s Colby Hall said on Friday that the “Twitter Files” thread released by journalist Bari Weiss had more substance than the first from Matt Taibbi, despite making less of a splash when she dropped it Thursday evening.

The two independent journalists, in cooperation directly with Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk, are sharing internal communications, data, screenshots, and more from the company prior to Musk’s massive purchase. The information and the process are both being widely derided by liberals, Democrats, and much of the “mainstream” press, but the revelations in the data have been a bonanza for conservatives and the right.

Hall, who did not think much of the first “Twitter Files” performance from Taibbi, felt that the second go from Weiss is potentially more proof of concept for Musk releasing the information, and to an extent vindication for some on the right.

“Conservatives have long claimed that there was some sort of, that there was a thumb on the scale,” Hall told NewsNation host Adrienne Bankert. “Shadowbanning means that, you know, that their tweets were not being as visible, that there were people behind the scenes that were hiding their tweets or not letting them go viral, and therefore changing the dialog.”

“And, you know, Twitter was really, really strident, saying that they didn’t do this,” Hall continued. “That looks like it was a lie, if we’re to take what Bari Weiss reported at face value.”

Hall said that, conditionally, the information shared by Weiss reflects poorly on the Jack Dorsey regime, although there needs to be more independent reporting on it.

“I think this is really embarrassing for, for Twitter, or for at least the last regime, because it it really kind of proves, it appears to prove that the conservatives were not conspiracy theorists and not paranoid,” he said. “They were right to believe that their material was being hidden.”

Hall pointed out that you can argue that such measures weren’t “just partisan” in application, and some of the examples used by Weiss were of people known for “garbage and misinformation,” but that nevertheless Weiss’s thread is actually “more embarrassing and more damning for Twitter than the first.”

