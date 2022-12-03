The Twenty-Seven Most Embarrassing Reactions to Taibbi Thread About Twitter Censoring Hunter Biden Tweets
Construct Tweet: [Say formerly respected or once great, etc.] Matt Taibbi [call it PR or comms or like that] for the [world’s richest man, the richest person in the world, so on]. Quote tweet thread. [hashtag optional].
That’s it. That’s the tweet. (Singular).
Imagine throwing it all away to do PR work for the richest person in the world. Humiliating shit.
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 2, 2022
Watching some of the most famous, most powerful and richest men red-pill themselves into disaster. Pretty wild!
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 2, 2022
Imagine volunteering to do online PR work for the world's richest man on a Friday night, in service of nakedly and cynically right-wing narratives, and then pretending you're speaking truth to power.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 3, 2022
Watching Matt's unbelievable fall into lazy, reactionary commentator and now pr hand for the world's richest man is depressing. https://t.co/JfJNiqy2My
— Elias Cepeda (@EliasCepeda) December 3, 2022
From calling Goldman Sachs a “vampire squid” to giving free PR to the world’s richest billionaire. Man, what a career journey
— Simon Owens (@simonowens) December 3, 2022
Editors are great not just because they make your work sharper, but because you can ask them things like "Hey should I be doing PR work for the richest man on the planet" and they'll say "Nah"
— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 3, 2022
Matt Taibbi…what sad, disgraceful downfall. I swear, kids, he did good work back in the day. Should be a cautionary tale for everyone. Selling your soul for the richest white nationalist on Earth. Well, he'll eat well for the rest of his life I guess. But is it worth it?
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 2, 2022
I know he’s telling you what you want to hear but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s working PR for one of the richest men in the world https://t.co/UKe9it95DB
— jason wilson (@jason_a_w) December 3, 2022
He didn't *get* the story. It was handed to him so he could do PR for the world's richest man
— Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) December 3, 2022
Thats my read, too — that the appropriate policy people made a call without government interference and were later overturned on appeal.
More curious about the process now… A journalist agrees to terms they refuse to describe to do social media PR for the richest man alive??
— Bassey Etim (@BasseyE) December 3, 2022
We don’t perform as a PR person to the richest man on the planet, but we do center how policy impacts The People over billionaires.
100% independent, no PAC $, no corporate funds.
Check our our new newsletter launched Nov 6 ish, which is already a best seller👇🏼 https://t.co/GWekQWTFZ5
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 3, 2022
The Taibbi thread is a great example of overwriting when you don’t have the goods but you don’t want to admit you’re just doing pr for the world’s richest person
— johnknefel (@johnknefel) December 3, 2022
Going from Rolling Stone magazine writing about corporate corruption and power to tweeting a political hit job assigned by the richest man in the world is a wild fucking ride that all the drugs in Hunter Thompson trunk could cause. This is all Taibbi. pic.twitter.com/TlS5BM6wDV
— Zach D Roberts – Photojournalist for hire (@zdroberts) December 3, 2022
Making a deal to do PR for the richest man in the world in exchange for exposure while advocating some kind of vague centrism is a fitting bookend to his past few years. https://t.co/X1fsi7lskZ
— Sturgeon's Law (@Sturgeons_Law) December 3, 2022
I don’t really expect the world’s richest man to have even a passing familiarity with what the First Amendment does and doesn’t mean.@mtaibbi knows *exactly* what it does and doesn’t mean, and he carries water for @elonmusk anyway. Despicable.
— Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) December 3, 2022
One minute you're scourging Goldman Sachs, the next you're doing PR for the richest man in the world, funny old life
— Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) December 3, 2022
I'm old enough to remember when this guy considered himself the scourge of billionaires. He met with us at Occupy Wall Street to discuss digging up dirt on elite bankers. Now, he's helping the richest man in the world spread right-wing talking points.
— Max Berger (@maxberger) December 2, 2022
The biggest question to answer involves your journalistic integrity. Honest reporters reveal any conflicts of interest beyond just writing "I had to agree to certain conditions," presumably with the world's richest man who's pushing a far-right political agenda. https://t.co/6u4g8Z8hbb
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) December 3, 2022
Congrats on your new career as document repository for the world’s richest blowhard
— Carlos (@ballesteros_312) December 3, 2022
Presumably Taibbi was the most credible guy the world's richest man could get to do this, which speaks to its Brobdingnagian bullshit level. https://t.co/X439WAS4IW
— Greg Olear 🇺🇦 (@gregolear) December 3, 2022
The Taibbi thing is so depressing. I was a defender well into his semi-recent heel turn, but to see a once-great journalist turn into a pathetic lap dog for the world's richest man is too much.
— Jay Boller (@jaymboller) December 3, 2022
“jOuRnaLiSm iS aBoUt SpEaKiNg tRuTh to pOwEr,” i, a supposedly serious journalist, say as i write up a press release for one of the richest people in the world on a site that they own and are desperate to drive traffic to
— hannah gais (@hannahgais) December 3, 2022
Taibbi is a hack carrying water for a billionaire but I don’t think he’s a hack carrying water for the richest man in the world at this point. Not after blowing $44 billion on Twitter and with Tesla stock down by over 50% in the past year.
— Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) December 3, 2022
Taibbi became prominent by writing columns in Rolling Stone about Wall Street greed, and now he’s doing an errand for the world’s richest man
— Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) December 3, 2022
Kind of a bummer to see the guy who made a meal out of Goldman Sachs dancing for the world’s richest man on a Friday night.
— Tom Ley (@ToLey88) December 3, 2022
Taibbi now doing comms for the world’s richest man on his own platform https://t.co/L5aHXJyVFg
— Eric Newcomer (@EricNewcomer) December 3, 2022
Matt Taibbi always was, and still remains, a fraud. Doing PR for the richest person in the world should come as no surprise.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) December 3, 2022
