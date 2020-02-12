Corey Lewandowski Wednesday appeared on Fox News and invited people to imagine what the reaction would be if President Donald Trump had made disparaging remarks towards a woman.

In a segment flagged by Contemptor, Lewandowski spoke with the hosts of Fox & Friends about Joe Biden struggling on the campaign trail.

As they brought up the impeachment trial and Hunter Biden, Brian Kilmeade said it’s not a good strategy for the former veep to get in people’s faces and yell when they asked about Ukraine.

That’s when Lewandowski brought up the weird “dog-faced pony soldier” comment and said, “Can you imagine for one second Donald Trump said that? Every media outlet in the country would be saying he hates women… But hey, it’s Uncle Joe, it’s to be expected.”

Now, it’s certainly true that Trump has never referred to a woman as a dog-faced pony soldier. But he has come under fire a number of times over the past few years for sexist comments, including calling a woman “Horseface.”

But in 2015, during a Rolling Stone interview, he said this about Carly Fiorina:

When the anchor throws to Carly Fiorina for her reaction to Trump’s momentum, Trump’s expression sours in schoolboy disgust as the camera bores in on Fiorina. “Look at that face!” he cries. “Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!” The laughter grows halting and faint behind him. “I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not s’posedta say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?”

In 2018, he called Stormy Daniels “Horseface”:

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

And, of course, there was his retweet of an insult directed at Heidi Cruz:

You can watch Lewandowski’s comments above, via Fox News.

