Corey Lewandowski Says He’s ‘Very Seriously’ Considering a Senate Run in New Hampshire

By Ken MeyerAug 1st, 2019, 1:40 pm

Corey Lewandowski is telling reporters he’s seriously thinking about challenging Jeanne Shaheen (D) and throwing his hat into the New Hampshire Senate race.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports that he’s been in contact with Lewandowski, who believes Shaheen “has failed the people” of her state, and, as such, is considering taking her on. The news was corroborated by NBC’s Ali Vitali and Fox News’ John Roberts — both of whom also spoke with Lewandowski.

Lewandowski shot to national recognition as President Donald Trump’s first 2016 campaign manager, but even after being let go from the campaign, he remained deeply involved in politics as a conservative pundit and lobbyist. Like his former boss, Lewandowski has become a controversial figure between moments like his dabbling in birtherism, his alleged physical aggression with reporters, and his mockery of an immigrant child with Down syndrome who was separated from her family because of Trump’s border policy.

