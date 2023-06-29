‘Could Your Mother and Father Vote?’ Whoopi Goldberg Tears Into Justice Clarence Thomas for Not ‘Knowing What Diversity Is’ After Affirmative Action Decision

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg went off on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over his decision to restrict consideration of race in college admissions.

The Supreme Court on Thursday repealed affirmative action in college admissions. The justices in the conservative majority ruled that considering race in the admission of prospective students violated the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Goldberg addressed Thomas’s legal arguments while discussing the topic with her fellow daytime co-hosts, “I want to also sort of read something that Clarence Thomas apparently said. He doesn’t know what diversity is. That’s what he said.”

“And so he doesn’t get it. Well, let me pose this question to you from Justice Thomas,” Goldberg added. “Could your mother and father vote in this country because had the 14th Amendment actually had us on equal footing, they would have been able to vote. And you know why that changed? Because people got out and made a change.”

“If we didn’t have to, no one would do it. Who wants to get hit by water from a water hose? Nobody. But that’s what people did in order to get the vote. So when you say you don’t know what diversity is, I say you’re full of it,” Whoopi concluded with cheers from the in-studio audience.

She later added, “When you have a justice who says something as ridiculous as ‘I don’t get it,’ it just makes a kid, an Asian kid, a Native American kid, and a black kid feel like you don’t matter. Like you don’t understand why my struggle is hard.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor labeled the decision by her conservative colleagues as “indefensible,” while her fellow Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented with her.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com