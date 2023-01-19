Dan Crenshaw Defends Bill Authorizing Unilateral U.S. Military Action in Mexico

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) introduced an authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) that would allow President Joe Biden to order U.S. forces into Mexico to stop drug cartels, whether Mexico wants them there or not.

He filed the legislation last week and spoke about it with Neil Cavuto on Thursday’s Your World on Fox News. Crenshaw said the proliferation of fentanyl requires a substantial government response.

“This is not a drug problem,” Crenshaw said. “This is not a war on drugs problem. This is a poisoning problem. And they are killing about 80,000 Americans a year. The Mexican government does very little to thwart this.”

He said if passed, the AUMF would give Biden the leverage to get Mexico to act against the cartels.

“These people are well-equipped,” he said. “And they’re extremely dangerous.”

“I wonder what would Mexico think of American troops at the border,” Cavuto said. “They might interpret it differently.”

“Well, we always had trouble getting the Mexican government to work with us,” Crenshaw answered. “You compare it to Colombia. We’ve been dealing with Colombia for decades. America was very involved throughout the ’90s and the cartel wars there and then throughout the guerrilla wars. We called it Plan Colombia and it was a very successful operation.”

The congressman said Mexico has been averse to U.S. involvement.

“Their resistance is not only hurting them, it’s killing our citizens,” he continued. “And that’s when we have to say, ‘Enough is enough. You’re gonna cooperate with us. We have an AUMF here. We’ve given the president military authority now. And so, you better work with us because we don’t want to do this without you, but we will.'”

Watch above via Fox News.

