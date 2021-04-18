Current and former One America News employees told the New York Times the channel has “broadcast reports that they considered misleading, inaccurate or untrue.”

New York Times Rachel Abrams did a deep dive into OANN, which has pushed conspiracy theories about topics like the 2020 election. According to the report, 16 out of 18 current and former employees interviewed took serious issue with reports the network has aired.

Abrams spoke with Marty Golingan, an OAN producer since 2016, and he said he was troubled by what the network’s reporting was leading to:

And when he was watching coverage of the pro-Trump mob breaking into the Capitol, he said, he worried that his work might have helped inspire the attack. He added that he and others at OAN disagreed with much of the channel’s coverage. “The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air,” Mr. Golingan said in an interview, referring to his colleagues. He recalled seeing a photo of someone in the Capitol mob holding a flag emblazoned with the OAN logo. “I was like, OK, that’s not good,” Mr. Golingan said. “That’s what happens when people listen to us.”

One former OAN news producer, Allysia Britton, said she was “one of more than a dozen employees who had left OAN” after the riots.

Golingan even told the Times that some at the network were secretly hoping for a Dominion lawsuit and said things like, “This is insane, and maybe if they sue us, we’ll stop putting stories like this out.”

OANN president Charles Herring spoke to the Times and defended the network’s coverage, saying in part, “A review process with multiple checks is in place to ensure that news reporting meets the company’s journalist standards.”

Former President Donald Trump has talked up OANN in the past and repeated his false election claims in interviews on both OANN and Newsmax in February.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]