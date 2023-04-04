Dan Abrams Blasts Republicans’ Absurd Response to Trump’s Indictment While Saying Bragg Shouldn’t Have Pursued the Case

On the eve of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment, Dan Abrams tore into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision-making and the political hyperventilating surrounding the indictment.

The NewsNation host and Mediaite founder dove into the indictment on Monday night by rebuking those who’ve attempted to politicize it for and against Trump. Since the indictment focuses on Trump’s falsification of business records in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal, Abrams reaffirmed his view that “this is a case that should not be brought.”

Not because Donald Trump did nothing wrong, as he claims, but because it’s an old case that both the previous local DA and the feds passed on prosecuting. It would be bringing what is basically a souped-up misdemeanor seven years after the fact. ‘Souped-up,’ meaning using a novel legal theory to try to get it to a felony. There will probably be a lot of counts of it, it’s against the former president of the United States. And to be clear, to those who say he was president for four of those years, so that explains why couldn’t be prosecuted during that time — it’s not true. The local DA absolutely could have brought a case under New York law, but didn’t.

Abrams continued to drag Bragg for reviving the Daniels case to go after Trump, assessing it “totally plausible” to presume that Bragg did so because he was under political pressure. However, Abrams turned to the right’s “indefensible hyperbole,” claiming the indictment would’ve never happened if Trump didn’t launch a new bid for the White House.

“First and foremost, everyone knew Trump was going to run for president when Bragg apparently decided last year not to prosecute the former president on the more serious bank and tax fraud cases. If he wanted to really hurt Trump, he would have brought that case as a criminal case rather than the civil one,” Abrams said.

“Second,” he continued, “it’s crystal clear this case is helping Donald Trump politically, not hurting him…He raised more than $7 million dollars from small donors in the three days since the news broke and has soared in the polls against his Republican rivals, including Ron DeSantis, since the announcement. Anyone worth their salt knew that would be the impact.”

Abrams continued by scoffing at Trump’s denial of sexual affairs with Daniels and Karen McDougal, plus the conspiracy theories that Bragg wants to politically elevate Trump because he’s more beatable than his Republican rivals.

You don’t have to believe anything Michael Cohen says and still know that him taking out a personal loan to pay off women making allegations against his boss just out of the goodness of his heart is silly. And we know that Trump paid him back. With all that said, I still think DA Bragg should not bring a challenging case, with a very challenging star witness in Michael Cohen, over what is effectively a seven year old misdemeanor. Yes, he may have been under political pressure to do it, but not to hurt Trump’s campaign, but to help his own.

Watch above via NewsNation.

