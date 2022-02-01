Dan Abrams Calls Out CNN for Airing Police Misconduct ‘Greatest Hits’ Special Days After Multiple Cop Killings

Mediaite founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams called out CNN for airing a special on police misconduct so soon after the killings of several cops around the country.

The host of Dan Abrams Live noted that the killings of Officers Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora and Charles Galloway, during a violent week for police, coincided with an hour-long CNN special titled, “Traffic Stop: Dangerous Encounters,” which aired Sunday night.

The special — hosted by Sara Sidner — spotlighted police misconduct toward Black people, and the shootings of Philando Castile, Daunte Wright and Walter Scott.

Abrams argued that CNN’s special came at a particularly poor time given the recent spike in violence facing police.

“CNN is a news network,” Abrams said. “And yet, this series is mostly a sort of greatest hits of police misconduct, even though the news of the week has been about cops getting killed.”

Abrams objected to an argument from the CNN special that cops shouldn’t worry about getting wounded during a traffic stop. He also rebuked how the special “tried to just completely write off” how many guns and drugs police have successfully confiscating with traffic stops.

“How does that show a failure by the cops?” Abrams asked — after citing a University of North Carolina study presented in the CNN show finding that one-quarter of all traffic stops lead to the seizure of guns and drugs.

Abrams acknowledged “there still is racial bias in our society, and that can bleed over into policing.”

“Bad officers who do bad things must be held accountable,” Abrams continued. “But this CNN special is basically advocating that cops with weapons no longer be involved in pulling over vehicles because it must be the cops’ fault in cases where the situation gets escalated.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com