CNN’s Data Guru Makes the Case Netanyahu May Finally Losing Power In Israel

CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten told viewers Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be out of office sooner rather than later, based on what the prediction markets and polls are showing.

“Bibi Netanyahu has pulled rabbits out of hats before, but his luck might have finally run out,” Enten said on Wednesday morning.

Enten reported that Netanyahu’s odds of remaining Israel’s leader have taken a big hit recently, with Kalshi giving him only a 33% chance of staying prime minister following the country’s 2026 election; that’s a big drop from just 50 days ago, when Netanyahu had a 51% shot at remaining PM, Enten showed.

“Netanyahu’s chances have been going down, down, down into the red sea,” Enten said.

The “political calculus” for Netanyahu largely hinges on how the Iran war wraps up, he continued explaining. Enten pointed to one Israeli poll that showed 58% of nation’s citizens don’t believe it would be in the country’s best security interests if the war ended now. Only 34% believe it would benefit Israel if it ended soon, the same poll showed.

Enten said that while ending the war ASAP would likely be “politically advantageous” for President Donald Trump, the same can’t be said for Netanyahu.

One other thing that isn’t working in Netanyahu’s favor: more Israelis now support term limits on their prime minister.

Enten said Netanyahu has been in power off-and-on since he was in elementary school, having served more than 18 years as prime minister since being first elected in 1996. He said the “biggest indictment” of Netanyahu could be that 61% of Israelis now support a two-term limit on prime ministers, once Netanyahu exits.

His data report comes a few days after Trump said Netanyahu will have “no choice” but to accept whatever deal he makes with Iran.

“I call the shots. I call all the shots,” Trump told FT. “[Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”

Watch above via CNN.

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