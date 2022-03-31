<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams went into great detail covering Hunter Biden’s controversial business dealings, along with how the story has been handled by the media.

Abrams devoted a major portion of his latest NewsNation show to the Washington Post’s latest reports on Biden’s interactions with foreign business executives over the years. One of the Post’s reports touched on the difficulty of authenticating the communications recovered from Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop, the other focuses on his lucrative transactions with Chinese businessmen and the CEFC, a Chinese energy conglomerate.

Abrams lauded the Post’s report on Biden’s multi-million dollar dealings as “a well-reported, factual story that deserves to be both covered and presented in its proper context without the hyperbole of either side.” This was accompanied by Abrams’ observation that when it comes to reports on President Joe Biden’s son, “the vast majority of the liberal media ignore the story, while many in the conservative media overstate it.”

The NewsNation host proceeded to give a run-down on the Post’s reporting on the financial exchanges throughout Hunter Biden’s engagements with several dubious figures, even as several of these deals wound up falling through. He concluded by summarizing that Hunter Biden engaged in business deals with “shady Chinese executives with alleged ties to the Chinese government.” Abrams also pointed out that the Post found no evidence that Joe Biden personally benefited from — or knew details about — Hunter’s CEFC transactions, which took place after he left the vice presidency and before he announced his 2020 White House campaign.

I’ve said this before: some on the Right claim there’s a massive cover-up. But that ignores the fact that President Biden is allowing his Department of Justice to continue to investigate his son criminally, and even allowing the same federal prosecutor who investigated Hunter Biden under President [Donald] Trump to complete the investigation. It’s also true that many in the Left-leaning media want to pretend like this is all a non-story. There is no doubt the laptop saga and beyond is very embarrassing and possibly incriminating for Hunter Biden. This is a real story that deserves serious coverage, even if it doesn’t change anything regarding President Biden’s role.

Abrams spoke to Matt Viser, one of the Post reporters who co-authored the story, and they further broke down the Biden family’s financial engagements with these Chinese executives. They also touched on outstanding questions about what happened to the money from these transactions, and whether they pose a legal danger to Hunter while he remains under investigation.

