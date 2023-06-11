Vivek Ramaswamy Accuses the Media of Doing Biden’s ‘Bidding’ by Running With Trump’s Indictment

Vivek Ramaswamy turned questions about Donald Trump’s indictment around on the media — who, he claims, are ignoring the Biden administration’s weaponization of the Department of Justice against a political opponent.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate, who is competing against Trump for the nomination, joined CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday for an interview with Dana Bash. The conversation largely gravitated around the 37-count indictment Trump faces for obstruction, conspiracy and his illegal possession of classified documents pertaining to U.S. national security.

Ramaswamy has promised to pardon Trump if elected president while the former president is convicted, so Bash pressed him over Trump’s judgment and the damning assessment former Attorney General Bill Barr rendered on the case. The conservative entrepreneur blasted the indictment as “deeply politicized” while arguing that “The top question actually we should be asking is what did [Joe] Biden tell Merrick Garland? What did Merrick Garland tell Jack Smith?”

“This is selective prosecution,” he said. “It reeks of politicization which is why I want to go back to the top question the media actually should be asking. What did Biden tell Garland? What did Garland tell Jack Smith? That is what you need to get to the bottom of.”

The interview continued, with Ramaswamy stating he is “deeply skeptical of everything in that indictment, so I will not believe it until we actually see it aired in a court of law.” After serving up more slights against the indictment, Ramaswamy declared the country a “federal administrative police state” as he slammed the indictment of Biden’s top Republican rival.

This led to a back-and-forth as Ramaswamy accused the media of failing to scrutinize the indictment, while Bash referred to the firewalls set up by the Biden administration allowing the special counsel to work unimpeded.

RAMASWAMY: If Trump’s judgment was bad, President Biden’s judgment is worse for actually bringing a prosecution. BASH: President Biden didn’t bring a prosecution. RAMASWAMY: The Department of Justice reports in to the president of the United States… Which is why I think the media needs to get to the bottom of this. BASH: But there is absolutely no evidence unless you can show me some, that President Biden had anything to do with this prosecution. That is why he put two layers in between. RAMASWAMY: With due respect I think it is shameful that I, as a competitor to President Trump in this race have to ask questions that the media isn’t asking. The job of the political media if it has one job is to hold the U.S. government accountable. BASH: Yes, we know that. RAMASWAMY: Instead, we’re doing the bidding. You’re seeing the media do the bidding of the U.S. Government. Get to the bottom of what Biden told Garland and what Garland told Jack Smith. If it were the other foot, you would not take face value. Get to the bottom of it. Let’s restore journalism in this country. That is what is missing is getting to the truth.

Watch above via CNN.

