Dan Abrams Mocks Coverage of People’s ‘Sexiest Man’ With Montage of Anchors Reading Exact Same Press Release

A lot of cable news outlets covered Paul Rudd’s latest media accolade to fill voids in their airtime, which led Dan Abrams to marvel at how unoriginal and rote most of the coverage turned out to be.

In the latest “Mediaite Moments” segment of his NewsNation show, Dan Abrams Live, the Mediaite founder noted that with everything going on in the world today, news shows managed to find time to announce that People Magazine has declared Rudd the “2021 Sexiest Man Alive.”

“Yay,” Abrams sarcastically cheered. “People’s sexiest man alive is Paul Rudd.”

Abrams admitted he likes Rudd, “he’s smart, he’s funny, and yes, he’s sexy. But this surely can’t be widely reported on news channels.” Well as it so happens, he had a clip of Fox & Friends on hand where they talked about the news just like Dagen McDowell did on Fox Business.

“Alright, so Fox & Friends offering some lighter fare, but at CNN, they take themselves too seriously to cover this. Right?” Abrams asked. Yeah, well, New Day had its own segment on the big Rudd news.

“Many shows took the bait and chose to fill their air time by simply reading a press release from People Magazine meant to promote People Magazine and some random choice they made,” Abrams said. “How do we know that? Because they all reported the exact same anecdote from that press release.”

From there, Abrams showed clips from multiple news shows where they talked about Rudd’s hope that he’ll get invited to “sexy dinners” with people who previously held his new title. He gave credit to CNN’s Kim Brunhuber and The View’s Joy Behar, however, for managing to find a unique angle to the “non-story” they were talking about.

Abrams ended on a self-effacingly comedic note, insisting that “I’m not bitter that I didn’t make the list. That’s not why I did this.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

