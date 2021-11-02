Mediaite founder Dan Abrams expressed shock and amazement at the performance of Lisa Torraco Monday, the attorney for David Halls, Assistant Director on the set of the now-infamous set of Rust where the Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed.

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum repeatedly confronted the attorney for Halls, the Rust AD who is under serious scrutiny for his role in the deadly incident. Halls said in a statement to the New York Post, “It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

Halls reportedly was the one on set who handed the gun to Alec Baldwin before the tragic shooting of Hutchins.

MacCallum went through the timeline of what happened on set and the chain of custody of the prop gun. Since Torraco insisted that her client didn’t hand Baldwin the gun after grabbing it off of a prop cart, MacCallum pressed for where did Halls get the gun from, and Torraco refused to give a straight answer.

Abrams called it a “terrific interview” on MacCallum’s part, adding “I was yelling at the screen ‘Where did Dave Halls get the gun? And did he hand it to Alec Baldwin?'”

“That’s all she was asking, and all she got back was double talk,” Abrams said. “Why does she need information from crew members to answer the question of whether her own client handed the gun to Alec Baldwin? There’s only one person Lisa Torraco needs to talk to to find out whether Dave Halls handed the gun to Alec Baldwin: Dave Halls. And she’s there doing an interview on behalf of Dave Halls.”

After rolling the rest of the interview, Abrams concluded that Torraco “didn’t explain much of anything. All she did was make her client look very bad on national television.”

